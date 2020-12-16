Advertisement



From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of Nigeria Prince Uche Secondus has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare State of Emergency on security in Nigeria.



Secondus stated this today in Bauchi at the end of the ground breaking ceremony of roads construction awarded by the Bauchi State Government in Bauchi, He said the president most change and overhaul Nigerian security system its not working everything is in disarray.



He berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for being insensitive to the challenges facing the country particularly the issue of insecurity.



National Chairman of PDP, said “Nigerians have been thrown into a dark atmosphere because the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC Federal Government has failed woefully, it can no longer govern the country.”

He said that “today is a day we never looked up to, it is a moment of grief, pain and sorrow in our Dear country. You know that Nigeria is currently undergoing serious distress and now in Bauchi, the Governor is putting smiles on the faces of the people by embarking on a massive transformation of the state capital and other cities.”

“Let us take a minute to remember the innocent farmers that were killed and also pray for the safe return of our children who have been terrorised and traumatized in Katsina state,” he added.

He said that “it is mourning everywhere, innocent farmers were murdered in broad daylight, now our children have been abducted from their school, until now no news about them and yet, the government is not saying anything about the situation, what a failed government.”

Secondus said that “All we are saying is that, Buhari should bring back our boys, enough of wanton killing of innocent people across the country, nowhere is secured now, the government must rise up to its constitutional function of protection of life and property.”

He said that “while the APC led government is making Nigerians cry and mourn, the PDP is busy putting smiles on the faces of the people. The PDP is executing projects that have a positive impact on the lives of the citizens across the country, that is the reason for the good governance of the PDP.”

The PDP National Chairman then assured that having tasted the bad governance of the APC, Nigerians are wiser now and will never vote for the APC again. Come 2023, the PDP will reclaim the federal government and put smiles on the faces of all Nigerians irrespective of political parties affiliation.”

He added that “you can see the situation we found ourselves now in Nigeria, Nigeria is in crisis, Nigeria is confused, the only way out is that the PDP will rescue Nigeria when the time comes by the special grace of God.”