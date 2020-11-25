Press Release

The above-named coalition considers it necessary to make its position public concerning the lingering insecurity that has been ravaging Nigeria and consuming the lives and properties of Nigerians particularly in the North.

We, as a coalition that represents millions of youths from various nooks and crannies of Northern Nigeria, are deeply grieved by the devastating menace of insecurity that devours the lives of Nigerians on daily basis. It is a conspicuous fact that security situation of Nigeria has gruesomely deteriorated on your watch and your excuses did become unbearable as you keep reiterating that you have been working to turn things around even though the spades of the kidnappings, banditry, Boko Haram and armed robbery have reached a crescendo. Mr. President, it is on record that you once demanded the then President, Goodluck Jonathan to resign for failure to provide security to lives and properties of Nigerian citizens. We consider it worthwhile if you do now what you once asked Goodluck Jonathan to do in the past: RESIGN!

It is on reliable and available records by SBM Intelligence that not less than 1,588 people were killed in Nigeria as at Q3 2020. The Expat Insider Survey of 2019 by InterNations has published that Nigeria is the third most dangerous country in the world due to widespread insecurity and corruption.

Just last Friday, bandits invaded a Friday mosque in Dutsen Gari of Zamfara State and abducted the more than 100 people praying there. In the same week, 9 students of ABU were kidnapped along Kaduna-Abuja road. Also, 12 police officers (all ASPs) had been reportedly abducted by bandits but released after allegedly paying ransom by their respective families. If police officers could be kidnapped, what more of ordinary Nigerians with no arms, or training?

Criminals are virtually ruling our roads and parts of the country to the extent that they impose ‘harvest fees’ on farmers before allowing them to harvest their crops. It is reliably gathered that Boko Haram has lately been operating with impunity on the only road from Damaturu to Maiduguri. Motorists are stopped at will and robbed; some are killed and others taken away. The aforementioned are a few out of the many incidences that are too numerous to mention.

The above stated facts have indisputably indicated that Muhammadu Buhari as President of Nigeria has deplorably failed to secure the lives of Nigerians due to probably lack of will, commitment or competence. Mr. President, it is on record that you once demanded the then President, Goodluck Jonathan to resign for failure to provide security to lives and properties of Nigerian citizens. We consider it worthwhile if you do now what you once asked Goodluck Jonathan to do in the past: RESIGN!

Mr. President, you keep promising and failing. Your words are not matched with action. Therefore, we vehemently call on you to resign so as to give room for someone who has what it takes to address this problem that ravages and consumes our nation.

The above call is made in the best interest of the nation having considered the fact that this lingering insecurity is caused and maintained by nothing but the failure of leadership.

Signed:

Comrade Muhammed Ishaq,

National Convener.

Abuja.