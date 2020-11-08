Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates United States
President-elect, Joe Biden, on his successful election as the 46th
President of the United States.
The party also congratulates Americans for a successful and peaceful
election in strict adherence to democratic principles and extant laws of
their country, despite the intense competition.
The PDP asserts that the election is lesson to leaders that power
resides with the people and that there is a limit to how any individual
can hold a people to ransom.
Our party holds that the United States’ Presidential election presents
lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the
independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the
rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders,
irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.
Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the
judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our
country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are
used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely
witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general
elections.
The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need
to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules
instead of strengthening individuals.
Moreover, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons
from the post-Election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing
the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization which characterize
his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten
the stability, unity and development of our nation.
However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urges him to
use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic,
political and international trade collaborations with focus on Africa as
well as the developing world.
Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history
of robust diplomatic relationship based on mutual respect and
cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political,
economic and social affinities which should be strengthened for more
global development.
The PDP wishes President-elect, Joe Biden, a successful tenure and urges
Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template
to consolidate on our democratic processes ahead of subsequent general
elections in the country.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary