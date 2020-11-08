Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congratulates United States

President-elect, Joe Biden, on his successful election as the 46th

President of the United States.

The party also congratulates Americans for a successful and peaceful

election in strict adherence to democratic principles and extant laws of

their country, despite the intense competition.

The PDP asserts that the election is lesson to leaders that power

resides with the people and that there is a limit to how any individual

can hold a people to ransom.

Our party holds that the United States’ Presidential election presents

lessons to our emerging electoral system, particularly on the

independence of the electoral body as well as showing respect for the

rights of the citizens to democratically choose their leaders,

irrespective of preferences or predilections of incumbents.

Indeed, the manifest non-interference by the security forces and the

judiciary in the US election calls out the current situation in our

country where security agencies and compromised judicial officers are

used to muzzle election and subvert the will of the people as largely

witnessed in the last five years, particularly in the 2019 general

elections.

The US election also serves as a strong lesson to our nation on the need

to strengthen our institutions while focusing on our processes and rules

instead of strengthening individuals.

Moreover, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to draw lessons

from the post-Election remarks of the US President-elect by addressing

the divisive tendencies, nepotism and marginalization which characterize

his administration as well as other actions and policies that threaten

the stability, unity and development of our nation.

However, in congratulating the US President-elect, the PDP urges him to

use his new office to promote world unity, peace, global economic,

political and international trade collaborations with focus on Africa as

well as the developing world.

Our party recalls that the United States and Nigeria have a long history

of robust diplomatic relationship based on mutual respect and

cooperation in critical sectors, with many enduring cultural, political,

economic and social affinities which should be strengthened for more

global development.

The PDP wishes President-elect, Joe Biden, a successful tenure and urges

Nigerians to use the US election as a catalyst and preparatory template

to consolidate on our democratic processes ahead of subsequent general

elections in the country.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary