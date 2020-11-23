Advertisement

By Haruna Mohammed.

The Special Assistant to Governor Bala Mohammed on New Media Lawal Muazu Bauchi said those peddling rumours about the governor’s possible defection to APC are detractors and enemies of the Bauchi State.

Mr Muazu who reacted to a recent media report published by one of the National Dailies alleging that Governor Mohammed alongside two other PDP governors are planning to join the All Progressive Party, APC.

Muazu described the rumours as baseless and handy-work of mischief makers.

“Let me tell you, Governor Bala Mohammed was in Abuja last week where he actively participated at the PDP Caucus meeting, and his contributions on how to move the PDP forward have been unequivocal during the meeting.

“So, those peddling rumours that he is planning to leave the PDP to APC are just trying to shift people’s attention away from the enormous developmental projects being executed by the governor.”

Lawal said for the first time in the history of Bauchi State, good and exemplary governance is visible and numerous projects are being executed, many commisoned in the state under Governor Bala’s watch.

The governor’s aide said his boss who remains a loyal card-carrying member of the PDP “has personally resolved to eliminate the bad history the bequeathed by unleashing developmental policies and programs in Bauchi State—and that is why the opposition are eager to whittle his efforts”.

Lawal Mu’azu added that his principal focuses more on building Bauchi State “rather than paying attention to trivialities that could cause unnecessary detractions at the moment”.

“Why is the opposition so obsessed about partisan politics at the moment when he (the governor ) is busy bringing development to Bauchi State—something they could not do during their wasted four years in power”, he queried.

Media Aide to Bala said his principal will remain focused in his resolve to move Bauchi State forward despite what he described as “ shenanigans of the opposition in the State”.