Advertisement

*accuses him of abominable acts, heightened lawlessness, desecration of customs, tradition

From Chuks Collins, Awka

Elders and people of Ojoto community, headquarter of Idemili South Council of Anambra state stormed Governor Willie Obiano’s office in Awka today demanding removal of their traditional ruler, Igwe Gerald Mbamalu over acts they said were unbecoming of a royal father.

Men and women of the community led by Chief Anthony Uzokwe(Ndi-Omenana leader) and Engr Richard Anyichie (former council chairman and leader o Ojoto elders) told the governor that Mbamalu I an illustrious son of Ojoto, but not their Igwe(monarch).

The people bore placards bearing some points of their grievances protested at the gate of the Anambra Government House, chanting choruses denouncing the granting of Certificate of recognition to Mbamalu contrary to the popular choice of the community -that is Dennis Adindu Okafor.

Some of the placards read, “Mbamau is not our Igwe. Ojoto Akanasato popularly chose Dennis Okafor”, “Thugs and brigands have overrun Ojoto, we need Gov Obiano intervention”, Mbamalu has desecrated our customs and traditions, he must go!”

They also accused Mbamalu of publicly unmasking a masquerade at the village square, invading a burial ceremony and chasing the mourners and sympathizers away. That he also carted away the food and drinks and visiting the scene of suicide where someone hung himself where he removed the remains, against tradition that forbids him from seeing such or going there. That he equally set up a special task force squad who goes about exacting his wish on citizens of the community against their wishes.

Consequently, the elders and traditionalists who described themselves as custodians of Ojoto customs and tradition insist that Igwe Mbamalu shall undergo a cleansing process to forestall calamitous events on Ojoto families, lives and property.

But in his reaction, Mbamalu spoke through Chief Romeo Anyisia who is the royal spokesman described the protest march as a non-issue carried out by inconsequential persons. He spoke on phone

Anyisia said that “no one of relevance in the affairs of Ojoto was in the Awka charade” and therefore should be ignored completely.