By CHUKS EKE

Law abiding residents of Anambra state have been reassured of a guaranteed safety of their lives and properties in the state before, during and after the forthcoming yuletide period, even as criminals still operating in the state have been warned to steer clear or be prepared to face the consequences.

This is coming on the heels of a recent statement credited to security agencies in the country to the effect that security of lives and properties of Nigerians can no longer be guaranteed as a result of the quantum destruction recorded during the recent nationwide EndSARS protests embarked upon by the Nigerian youths.

In a press statement signed by Chairman of Anambra State Vigilante Supervisory Committee, Onwa Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba, a retired Commissioner of Police and made available to newsmen in Onitsha, yesterday by his Personal Assistant, Odinigwe Charles Aduba, Aduba disclosed that the state Vigilante Group, AVG has in readiness for the uphill task, kick-started the Annual Special Operations in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force in order to safeguard indigenes and visitors to the State during the period.

In the same vein, the Chairman of Anambra North Vigilante Services, Chief Chinenye Ihenko (Okpompi) has assured customers coming down to Onitsha markets to buy goods and services of their safety, adding that they should not be scared of any criminal as vigilante operatives have positioned themselves to clip the wings of such criminals.

Ihenko in a telephone chat with newsmen, said he heard that some of the customers are scared of coming down to Onitsha main market and other adjoining markets to buy their goods as a result of the recent EndSARS protests which culminated in the destruction of lives and properties, as well as looting of goods and urged them not to be scared any longer.

“All the customers should come to the markets and buy their goods as they do before the protests because the roads are very clear and the markets are safe for them to come, buy and go back safely to their various destinations”, said Okpompi.

According to the retired CP Aduba who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Vigilante Matters, “I hereby appeal to Traditional Rulers in various communities to mobilize their youths to lend support to their respective Central Vigilantes in order to protect lives, properties and government facilities henceforth”.

He therefore warned those engaging in wanton destruction of public facilities, daylight robbery and undue incitement of unsuspecting individuals to break the law to desist forthwith as AVG would do everything possible to safeguard what belongs to us during the period under review.

According to Aduba, “Anambrarians home and abroad should not entertain any

fears of celebrating the Yuletide to the maximum due to what happened during #ENDSARS Protests. A.V.G. is working round-the-clock with the Police and other security agencies to maintain maximum security in the state as usual”.

“The public is hereby encouraged to furnish useful information about suspicious elements and activities in their respective domains to AVG, Police and other security agencies as a big reward awaits anyone that furnishes such useful information to the

relevant quarters from our amiable Governor”, the statement further read in part.

“AVG wishes to thank His Excellency, Dr. Willie Obiano for his indefatigable efforts and proactive measures towards maintaining effective security in the State over the years despite serious challenges, the AVG boss further stated, adding, zero tolerance for Vandalism, robbery, intimidation and other illegal activities within all communities in the state still prevails”.

He therefore pleaded with the residents to be law abiding at all times so as to maintain the state’s leading position in crime control nation-wide and warned those he identified as imported thugs to stay away from the state or be ready to face the full wrath of the law.

“AVG will defend Anambra State with their last energy in collaboration with the Nigeria Police who are still recovering from the last ordeal from miscreants who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS Protests by the youths”.

Insisting that security maintenance all over the world is based on collective efforts, the AVG boss called on every individual and groups to contribute their own quota towards the overall safety of lives and properties in the state.