Advertisement

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Senator representing Benue North East Senatorial District, Dr. Gabriel Suswam has advocated for the emergence of a youth Governor that will succeed Governor Samuel Ortom come 2023.

Senator Suswam said this in Tse-Agberagba, Konshisha Local Government Area during a reception held in his honour organised by a group called Zone A Decision for Suswam.

Suswam, a former Governor of Benue State, noted that the future of the youths would be doomed if they allow a grandfather to become their Governor in 2023, stating that a young person would understand current trends and challenges in governance and be able to also cope with the stress associated with the office of Governor.

He acknowledged the youths of Konshisha, Zone A and Benue in general for their support at all times, saying he would collaborate with Governor Ortom to ensure they get their fair share in the allocation of resources.

Senator Suswam said as part of efforts to relieve parents in Zone A of the burden of school fees, he had instituted a scholarship for undergraduates and forms were being distributed in that regard.

Also speaking, Governor Samuel Ortom said he, Suswam and other leaders were working together to make the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) stronger to be able to win all elections in 2023.

He noted that under his leadership, those aspiring for Governor under the PDP would be encouraged to go about their ambition peacefully and in unity, saying a level playing field would be provided for aspirants and the Benue people would decide who governs them.

He stated that as a proactive step towards addressing concerns raised by the youths during the EndSARS protests, he had constituted and inaugurated a state steering committee to organise a three day youth summit and would personally be there to hear from the youths what their concerns are and the way forward.

Chairman of PDP in the state, Mr John Ngbede, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Titus Uba, former council Chairman of Ukum who also doubled as guest speaker, Mr. David Sevav and leader of the organisers, Timothy Anawambe as well as Chairlady of the occasion, Mrs. Josephine Adamgbe also supported Sen. Suswam’s call for a youth governor saying it is time for the youths to take their place in leadership.