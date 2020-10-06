Advertisement

From Ali Galadima, Bauchi

The National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has declared that all aggrieved members of the party, who left the party, including Speaker of the eight Assembly, House of Representatives Honorable Yakubu would return to PDP before 2023.

Secondus made this declaration in Bauchi while on a solidarity visit to Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir accompany by Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, former Gombe State Governor Alhaji Hassan Dankwambo and former Senate President David Mark.

Fielding question from journalists on defection of Dogara and others to APC. He said, “there is no rift in tPDP. The political space is so wide in Nigeria for everyone who is not very comfortable he moves and you have seen such moves before. They would move and they would come back that is the assurance I want to give you before 2023”.

On the party presidential candidate come 2023, he said, “PDP is very democratic. There is no room for discrimination, every one is qualify both governor’s and non governor’s is qualify to contest and we have a space for everyone if you win you became our candidate”.

Reacting on zoning formula, the National Chairman said, zoning is entrenched in their constitution and at the right time he will feed Nigerians with the answer

While on the Appeal Court judgement on Bayelsa Governorship election, explained that, the Appeal Court judgment was clear, self explanatory. “I believe that the judgement had been delivered go through the judgement very well PDP Governor won that election according to the Judgement”.