The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 58 new cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) infections in the country.

The NCDC made this known on its official twitter handle on Sunday.

According to the agency, the new infections take the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 59,345.

It disclosed that the country also saw 50 persons discharged after they have been successfully treated and recovered from the virus.

The public health agency said no death was recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, from the deadly virus, indicating that the 58 new cases were reported from nine states of the federation.

The NCDC said that the new confirmed cases were from Plateau-18, Lagos-15, Katsina-10, Ogun-5, Kaduna-4, Edo-3, Ekiti-1, FCT-1, and Ondo-1.

According to the agency, the total confirmed caseload is 59,345, of which 50,768 cases have been discharged and 1,113 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, have continued to coordinate the national response activities across the country.

Meanwhile, the NCDC advised Nigerians not to let their guards down yet until virus is completely overcome.

The agency said that COVID-19 could affect anybody and “it is not a death sentence”.

“Take responsibility to contact your state hotline when you experience symptoms of COVID-19.

“The risk of getting infected with COVID-19 is higher when we don’t wear face mask to public places.

“Wear a face mask, Wash your hands frequently, Cough/sneeze into your elbow, Maintain physical distance, Don’t share personal items.

“Wear your facemask properly at all times. Adhere to all non pharmaceutical preventive measures of COVID-19,” it advised.

The NCDC said that evidence have continued to show that wearing a face mask properly reduces the transmission of COVID-19.

It stated that people should wear their mask in combination with physical distancing and frequent hand-washing to stay safe and healthy.