The laughable accusations from Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, and other mischief makers that IPOB killed some northerners living in Biafraland particularly in Rivers State during the #EndSARS nationwide protests is idiotic and condemnable.

First it was some ethnic jingoists that began to peddle this wicked narrative in a failed effort to twist glaring facts. They accused IPOB of hiding under the protests to destroy Yoruba property in Lagos, another black lie engineered by agents of neo-colonialism and southern weaklings submissive to the caliphate agenda. We gather that some northern reactionary groups have joined the fray- all targeted at isolating Ndigbo and other Biafrans living in the north for posaible extermination as they did after the 1966 coup, which they cleverly tagged an Igbo coup to suit their genocidal purposes.

It’s not in doubt that the #EndSars protests were a spontaneous reaction of angry Nigerian youths against army and police brutality and bad governance. The protests were very peaceful until the 12th day when soldiers and police massacred protesters at Lekki and other parts of the country.

Nigerian youths quite rightly retaliated these barbaric killings by Nigeria’s overzealous security operatives. The reprisal attacks occurred in different parts of the country and not limited to Biafraland.

How come the enemies of Biafra are now beginning to point accusing finger at IPOB? Are they telling us IPOB are responsible for the burning of Igbo properties and the car Mart at Apo Villa Abuja? What about the destruction of Igbo properties in Kano, Lagos and the killing of Igbos in Obigbo Rivers State where Fulani thugs backed by soldiers were caught on camera attacking Biafrans in broad daylight?

Maybe the people in dark suits ferrying thugs with DSS SUV Jeeps to attack protesters in Abuja were IPOB members. Or the people that used Lagos State owned BRT buses to ferry known APC thugs from Mushin to protest grounds to hack innocent protesters to death are also IPOB family members. The Janjaweed reprobates that attacked Apo mechanic village were they IPOB family members? The criminals that destroyed properties at Nnewi under the supervison of a local politician are they too IPOB members?

It is imperative we remind Nigerians, particularly the Janjaweed core Arewa north, that IPOB does not engage in barbaric acts like killings and destruction of properties like Fulani terrorists, including those in military and police uniforms. We are not like any of the numerous Fulani terrorist groups killing, raping and pillaging at will and we do not intend to become one.

It’s very appalling that enemies of freedom and caliphate slaves, with the support of traitors and selfish politicians are busy twisting the narrative to blackmail IPOB. We know their game plan. They are seeking to justify their long held desire to militarize Biafraland using the purported destruction of property as an excuse.

But we want to quickly remind them that such lame excuse cannot fly. It’s on record that Biafraland was not the only place where there was destruction of properties during the#EndSARS protests. Casualty figures were even higher in some states outside Biafra, yet the ongoing heavy deployment of soldiers in Biafraland, especially in Imo State is not witnessed anywhere else. Shame on the criminal political class for conniving with age long enemies of Biafra to bring war to Biafraland.

We cannot be intimidated any more. They have shown us that we can never be accepted in their One Nigeria and they cannot deploy Boko Haram terrorists in military uniform in our land to kill us in cold blood and expect us not to defend ourselves and our land.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB