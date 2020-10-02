Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

With the rising spate of fake news in the country, The Chairman,Nasarawa State Board of Internal Revenue has seek for partnership with Nasarawa State Chapter of the Nigeria Union of Journalists,calling on the Chairman to caution its members especially those paddling fake news.

Ahmed Yakubu Mohammed stated this when the new executive of the state Council under the leadership of Comrade Salihu Alkali paid him a courtesy call

The Board Chairman said he has reinstated his commitment to partner NUJ towards ensuring adequate awareness on government’s efforts towards improving Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

Ahmed Yakubu described members of the fourth estate of the realm as critical stakeholders in the development of the state hence the decision of the board to partner them.

He added that the board under his leadership is open and has nothing to hide to Journalists,therefore averted that his office is accessible to members of the NUJ at all times.

“We are running an open door policy, so, you can always come to get information from our directors and I,” he added.

He explained that the management of the board had introduced some innovations called Central Billing System which was meant towards blocking leakages with the view to improving the state IGR to complement monthly allocations.

“We have introduced e-payment of all revenue and abolished cash payments in all our offices as part of the measures to block leakages,” he said.

The Chairman of the NUJ,Comrade Salihu Alkali, said that the visit was to partner the board as a critical government establishment towards promoting accountability and transparency in governance.

He therefore promised the Revenue Board of cordial relationship between Journalists for the overall interest of the state.

The Chairman further appealed to the board to support the Council to overcome the challenges at the press centre.