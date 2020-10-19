Advertisement

First Lady of Nigeria, Dr. Mrs. Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has distributed hair dryers to empower women in Benue state, calling on the beneficiaries to use the items to become self reliant. She spoke at a special event organized by Future Assured, to distribute the items at Makurdi in Benue state.

Mrs. Zainab Ikaz-Kassim, Special Assistant to the President on Domestic Affairs and Event Management, who led the team, conveyed the goodwill message of Mrs. Buhari, reiterating the importance of self reliance to mothers, saying the hair dryers will help newcomers start new hair styling businesses and help existing hair stylists grow their business. Both newcomers and professionals benefitted from the distribution.

Mrs. Eunice Ortom, First Lady of Benue state who spoke at the event, commended Mrs. Buhari over the gesture and urged the beneficiaries to use the items judiciously.

The Future Assured team also delivered maternity packages, which include assorted baby care products to new mothers at Federal Medical Centre, and Bishop Murray Medical Centre, both in Makurdi.