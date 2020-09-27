Advertisement

There is indication that peace has finally returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State Chapter after years of fighting for who controls the soul of party in the state.

As part of effort to strengthen an enduring peace and close ranks among party faithful, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama will hold a meeting of expanded caucus of the party at Enugu on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

In a release made available to our correspondent, signed by the state Chairman of the party, Dr Ben Nwoye, indicated that the meeting will be at Dome Event Centre near New Heaven Primary School, Enugu.

The release read: “On behalf of the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Geoffrey Onyeama, State Executive Committee (SEC), and leaders of our great Party, I wish to inform you that there will be an Expanded Caucus Meeting.

“Invitations are already being sent out to those who are expected to attend which include but not limited to the following category of persons;Former Senate President; Former State Governors, Former Members of National Assembly, Former Speaker, Former Member NWC, All Members of National Caucus

Others are, “All NEC Members; All BoT Members, Past and Present SEC Members, Past APC Governor and Deputy Governorship Candidates and Aspirants, Serving FG Appointees, Past State and National Assembly Candidates and Aspirants, Leaders of Kwushike Political Family, Convener and Leaders of Enugu State APC Unity Forums, LGA Chairmanship Candidates for 2017 & 2020, APC Councillors Forum.”

The statement however noted that attendance is strictly on invitation, while adding that Government and NCDC Covid-19 mitigation protocols would be strictly observed at the meeting as there would be “No Face Mask No Entry!”