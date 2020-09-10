Advertisement

Rabiu Omaku

A reliable source from the Ministry of education Nasarawa state has uncovered that some of the newly employed teachers by Nasarawa state Governor,Abdullahi Sule has drag the state Government to the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related offences Commission over the non-payment of their genuine salary.

One of the beneficiaries of the employment who pleaded anonymity said the state is still paying them with the old scale as engaged staff which they were placed on monthly stipend.

Suleiman said they state Government was paying graduates N25,000 as against N30,000 while those with National Certificate of Education (NCE) are paid N20,000 monthly even with the appointment letters issued to them by the Teachers Service Commission instead of the agreement of N25,000 stipend.

Competent source revealed that the wage bill of 2,250 teachers gulped N49,000,000m for the engaged teachers while the monthly wage bill of the same staff strength whose appointment are confirmed Engr.Abdullahi Sule stand at N134,000,000m.

The untold story of the trepidation the newly employed staff that were recruited by the immediate past Governor,Umaru Tanko Al-Makura to filled in the vacancy created due to acute shortage of teachers especially teachers of core subjects like English Language and Mathematics.

Other abnomalities in the employment letters was that the chairman of the TSC was foist to back–date the letters to October,2nd 2018 instead of December 2019,while another category that were brought who are neither engaged teachers numbered 149 who possesses Primary Education Studies certificate were also employed to teach in Secondary school.

The wrongly placement were commitment when the TSC were not on board,It would be recalled that the House of Assembly ,in a move to bring sanity to the system invited the state Commissioner of education,Hon.Fati Sabo and the Chairman of TSC to give vivid explanation on the role of the Commission.

The questions that needed ardent answer is why is the state Government back-dating the appointment letters and what are the rules of engagement, Why did the state Government back-date the date for the issuance of appointment letter which was December 2019 to October 2nd,2018.

Is no longer need that the engaged staff whom were given permanent and pensionable appointment would serve for thirty four years in service intead of serving the state for a period of thirty five years..

TSC Chairman confirmed that some of the teachers drag the Commission to ICPC, saying arrangement are on top gear to start the disbursement of their salary.

Only time shall tell.