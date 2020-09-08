Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

With Anambra state government giving a nod to re-open public and private schools in the state, expectations are high from parents, community leaders and other stakeholders.

State Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha who announced the re-opening agenda, said all COVID-19 protocols, such as washing of hands, use of sanitizers, social distancing, use of face masks and others must be strictly observed by the students and pupils in all public and private schools in the 179 communities of Anambra state.

Speaking on the development, the traditional ruler of Umueri in Anambra East Local Government of the state, Igwe Benneth Emeka; his Ikem Ivite Nando counterpart also in Anambra East council area, Igwe Engr. Simon Obidike applauded the state government for approving the re-opening of schools.

According to Igwe Emeka who spoke to newsmen during the Umueri New yam festival at his palace, “Students and pupils have stayed enough at home through the pandemic period which started in March and we are now in September. So it is good that government has approved the re-opening of our schools, apart from Anambra teaching on air programme which is aired on radio on daily basis.

“We thank Governor Willie Obiano for re-opening schools, his investment in agriculture which youths should embrace and stop waiting for white collar jobs”, said Igwe Emeka.

In his remarks,” God will bless our school children as they graduate they will get meaningful employment. God has blessed Anambra State,the safest state with Akpokuedike global who is constructing an airport that would bring massive development to the area and create more employment”, said Igwe Obidike.

Also, Prince Emeka Emeka, younger brother to Igwe Emeka of Umueri and Uchenna Mokwugwo in their own statements, appealed to the state government to employ more teachers and post them to various schools in the state, particularly in the rural areas to fill the vacancies and handle school subjects one after the others.

Emeka and Mokwugwo also appealed to the government to renovate some of the school structures which have dilapidated so much particularly those within the river-rine areas of the state.

Moreover, the Traditional Rulers and others including Chief Kingsley Uchenna (ajee Umueri) described New yam festival as end of famine and a period of thanking God for blessing the farm produce saying that appreciating God for New yam the king of crops would guarantee better harvest in the next planting season.