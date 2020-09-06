Advertisement

CONTINUATION OF KILLINGS AND KIDNAPPINGS IN ADARA LAND BETWEEN AUGUST AND SEPTEMBER 2020.

(6th September, 2020)

Today, Sunday, 6th September, 2020 at 2.00am, the Adara community of Buda, in Buda Ward of Kajuru LGA came under another deadly attack from suspected Fulani militia. The premeditated and unprovoked attack claimed the lives of three people namely Rev. Alubara Audu, 45, with 5 children; Adamu Tata, 40, with 4 children and Ishaku Peter, 37, with 5 children. Furthermore, the following persons were abducted: Sani Peter, 25 and Esther Sani Peter, 20.

At around the same time, the terrorists also abducted five people from neighboring Kemara Rimi community of Buda Ward. They are: Ojo Aminu, 35, Danfulani Makaranta, 37, Namiji Gwamna, 36. Ali Musa, 36 and Grace Mathew, 16.

These callous and barbaric attacks sometimes abate but never really stop in Adara community. On Sunday 16th August, 2020, another fatal attack occurred at Kallah village on the banks of river Kaduna. This resulted in the death of Mr. Danladi Abashi, a 50years old farmer who ventured near the villages that were invaded and are still occupied by Fulani herdsmen in the Kallah/Gefe/Libere area of Kajuru LGA. His body was only recovered with the help of the police because the herdsmen disallowed Adara people from even approaching the occupied enclave.

Similarly, the incidents of abductions of innocent people for ransom are also continuing. On 27th August, 2020, five incidents of kidnapping occurred including that of Daniel Shuaibu and Abednego Paul from their residence at Maraban Kajuru. During the operation, Mr. Sunday Barau was shot and injured and the abductees are still with their abductors because his helpless family has been unable to meet their demands. Another of the incidents is that of the abduction of Master Pius Gargai who was abducted from their family residence at Maraban Rido. He too is still with the kidnappers because of inability to meet their demands. Also, on 2nd September, 2020, four persons were abducted from Rafin Roro village in Kasuwan Magani Ward of Kajuru LGA. One of them managed to escape and three are still being held.

With the continuation of such hostilities by Fulani herdsmen even when various peace moves are being initiated, it is becoming clearer that the purported dialogue is serving as a diversion to enable the attackers to continue their diabolical activities. We are left wondering whether it is worthwhile engaging in such dialogue and peace talks if this continues.

Finally, the Adara Development Association (ADA) wishes to state that the time for civil and security authorities and even Fulani community leaders to continue feigning ignorance of the perpetrators of these crimes and their whereabouts has since gone. Also, the challenge thrown by Governor Elrufai asking for details of occupied villages in Southern Kaduna has since been adequately answered. Any further failure to adequately address these issues will be a confirmation that government is only interested in reeling out rhetoric while their actions and inactions serving as encouragement are speaking loudest.

Signed

Awemi Dio Maisamari

National President Adara Development Association