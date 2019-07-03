Findings have revealed Senator Elisha Abbo who assaulted woman in Abuja shop is an HIV Positive carrier.

The information is already in the Wikipedia.

He was addressed in the Wikipedia as violent Senator.

It reads, “On February 9th 2004, Mr. Cliff Elisha Ishaku has taken the authorities of the Nigerian Naval Training College, Onne, Port Harcourt to court for allegedly denying him admission into the college on the grounds of his health status despite passing the recruitment test.

“In a legal action instituted on his behalf by the vice chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Abuja Chapter, Barrister Jude Okeke, at the Abuja Federal High Court, Ishaku is seeking among others, a declaration that his withdrawal from the School, by the Naval College and the Ministry of Defence on account of his testing positive to HIV virus is illegal, unlawful and breach of his fundamental right to personal dignity.”

Source: https://elombah.com/senator-abbo-elisha-is-an-hiv-positive-carrier/

