Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the attempt by the Speaker of

the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to impose leaders

for our party in the House of Representatives.

It is instructive to state that the PDP had duly written to the Speaker

of the House of Representatives, after consultation with other minority

members in the House of Representatives, notifying him of members that

have been selected for leadership position in the House of

Representatives, in line with dictates of the rules and parliamentary

practice.



However, to our utter dismay, the PDP had discovered that the Speaker

attempted to smuggle in names other than those recognized and forwarded

to him as the leaders of the Minority in the House of Representatives.

The PDP, in the strongest terms, cautions against this abuse of rules,

parliamentary practices and procedures as well as the convention and we

urge the Speaker to respect the rules and read the list submitted to him

by the leadership of the PDP.

For the avoidance of doubt, the list forwarded to the Speaker by the PDP

is as follows:

1. Hon. Kingsley Chinda – Minority Leader

2. Hon. Chukwuka Onyema- Deputy Minority Leader

3. Hon. Yakubu Barde – Minority Whip,

4. Hon. Muraina Ajibola – Deputy Minority Whip

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary