Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rejects the attempt by the Speaker of
the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, to impose leaders
for our party in the House of Representatives.
It is instructive to state that the PDP had duly written to the Speaker
of the House of Representatives, after consultation with other minority
members in the House of Representatives, notifying him of members that
have been selected for leadership position in the House of
Representatives, in line with dictates of the rules and parliamentary
practice.
However, to our utter dismay, the PDP had discovered that the Speaker
attempted to smuggle in names other than those recognized and forwarded
to him as the leaders of the Minority in the House of Representatives.
The PDP, in the strongest terms, cautions against this abuse of rules,
parliamentary practices and procedures as well as the convention and we
urge the Speaker to respect the rules and read the list submitted to him
by the leadership of the PDP.
For the avoidance of doubt, the list forwarded to the Speaker by the PDP
is as follows:
1. Hon. Kingsley Chinda – Minority Leader
2. Hon. Chukwuka Onyema- Deputy Minority Leader
3. Hon. Yakubu Barde – Minority Whip,
4. Hon. Muraina Ajibola – Deputy Minority Whip
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary