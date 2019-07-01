Angry youths in Umuoke Obowo in Imo have set the police station in the town ablaze, following alleged killing of a young man in the community by a policeman.

The youths went on rampage, following the killing of one Ikenna Ogbunigwe by a police officer in the town on Monday. They burnt down the police station.

Ogbunigwe, a native of Umuoke, Obowo in the Obowo Local Government Area of the state was confirmed dead at the Mercy Hospital in Umuoke after he was rushed to the hospital by some youths.

Upon Ogbunigwe’s death the youths descended on the police station, carting away firearms and other exhibits at the station and releasing detainees.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the divisional police officer was taken to safety by his colleagues after the mob attempted to lynch him.

An eye-witness, who pleaded anonymity, revealed that Ogbunigwe’s corpse was taken to the police station in protest before the station was set ablaze.

The witness explained that trouble started when Ogbunigwe confronted the police officer over a minor argument at a restaurant in the town.

He said that the police officer pulled his trigger on the deceased, shooting sporadically when other youths tried to apprehend him over the killing of the young man.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mr Orlando Ikeokwu, said he was yet to be briefed on the development when NAN contacted him on the matter.