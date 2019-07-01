The Senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Senator Patrick Abba Moro, has condemned the fresh attack on Okokolo community, in Agatu Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The attack which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Sunday left over 20 persons dead and several houses burnt.

The Senator described the action of the attackers as callous, wicked and barbaric, noting that they have no reason to justify the killings of defenceless and innocent citizens.

In a statement from his media office on Monday, Moro called on security operatives to ensure that the perpetrators of the heinous act are fished out and made to face the wrath of the law, so as to serve as deterrent to others and forestall further attacks in the locality.

He said the needful must be done for Agatu not to return to the era of anarchy, bloodbath and calamity, adding that no society can survive where there is no respect and value for the sanctity of human life.

The legislator wondered why some people would arrogate to themselves the right to take the lives of others at will.

Moro further lamented that the attack came at a time of the year when farming activities were ongoing across the community.

Hear him: “To say I am shocked beyond words over the fresh attack on my people in Okokolo, Agatu is an understatement. This is unbelievable, unjustifiable and unimaginable. It bleeds my heart because nothing whatsoever justifies this unabashed act of mass murder and destruction meted out to the people of Okokolo in Agatu on Sunday. The dastardly act came at the time of the year when farming activities are ongoing.”

The Benue South Senator asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to immediately mobilize security agencies to end the senseless bloody siege on the area, which according to reports, has resulted to the demise of over 2,000 Nigerians over the years.

Moro, however, sued for peace, appealing to the survivors of the attacks to remain calm and law-abiding no matter the level of provocation.

While commiserating with the families of the victims, he prayed God to grant them the fortitude to bear the painful and irreparable loss.