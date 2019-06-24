The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal filed by Abdul Rafiu Baruwa in the suit Appeal No SC/524/2019  challenging the eligibility of Ogun Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to contest the March 9, 2019 governorship election in Ogun State.

Baruwa had challenged the qualification of Dapo Abiodun on ground of failure to disclose all his academic qualifications.  On March 7, 2019, the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory Abuja ruled that the suit lacked merit, and the judgment was appealed by the litigant.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja had on Monday, May 6, 2019 dismissed the appeal in a ruling by a three-member panel led by Justice Datti Yahaya. Not satisfied, Baruwa proceeded to the Supreme Court.

However, when the matter came up for hearing at the Supreme Court earlier today, Baruwa’s Lawyer, Mr.  Kanu Agabi SAN,  deposited that in view of the position of the law as canvassed by Abiodun’s lawyer, he will withdraw the appeal.

Justice Mary Odili JSC,  who delivered the lead judgement, in a short ruling,  dismissed the appeal.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Police kill “Pencil”, notorious kidnap ring leader during gun battle

NEXT ARTICLE

Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah petitions Bulkachuwa over faulty application

Related Post

Ndi-Igbo and 2023 Presidency: Amaechi’s statement was misunderstood, blown out of proportion – Eze

Ndi-Igbo and 2023 Presidency: Amaechi’s statement was misunderstood, blown out of proportion – Eze
/ May 22
Ekweremadu Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege

Ekweremadu Congratulates Lawan, Omo-Agege
/ Jun 11
Franks gives Senate 7-day altimatum to release report on Maina

Franks gives Senate 7-day altimatum to release report on Maina
/ May 12
Frank Commends U.S. firm, Facebook for exposing Buhari’s political consultant in Isreal

Frank Commends U.S. firm, Facebook for exposing Buhari’s political consultant in Isreal
/ May 19

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)