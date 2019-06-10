The Anambra State House of Assembly, on Monday, confirmed appointment of Dr Vincent Ogochukwu Okpala as commissioner nominee, and Engr. Felix Douglas Okafor as head of an agency.

Okala is to replace Dr Joe Akabuike as Commissioner for Health, while Okafor shall become the Managing Director (MD)/Superintendent General, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA Brigade). Akabuike was appointed commissioner since 2014 but his successor was previously under him as SSA to governor Obiano.

Confirming the appointment, Rt. Hon. Rita Maduagwu, Speaker of the 6th Assembly, recalled that Governor Willie Obiano forwarded names of the two to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation since June 3 and they followed up by requesting their appearance before a committee headed by Rt. Hon. Harford Oseke, deputy speaker.

Hon. Oseke, while presenting reports of the committee, on Monday, said their appointments were confirmed after thorough scrutiny of their credentials and others, including intensive questioning.

The Assembly charged them to work in harmony with the governor in order to uplift the state in their diverse ministry and agency.

Responding, Okpala and Okafor, promised to improve on what they met on ground with a view to move the state forward.