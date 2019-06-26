The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), says it is experiencing communication hitches in processing applications of consumers who have paid for meters.

Mr Oyebode Fadipe, AEDC’s General Manager, Corporate Communications said this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, AEDC has observed that some customers do not include their telephone number(s) and contact address while applying for meters, thus making communicating with them difficult.

“In view of this, customers applying for meters are advised to ensure that their telephone and contact addresses are included in their applications.

“Furthermore, customers who have paid but are yet to be metered are advised to visit AEDC Meter Asset Provider (MAP) Programme Project Office at No 56, Yaounde Street, Wuse Zone 6, Abuja.