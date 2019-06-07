Going by the all-out Islamisation and Fulanisation agenda to forcibly convert and dominate all non-Fulani ethnic groups in Nigeria by the caliphate through the instrumentality Fulani Cattle Breeders Association terrorism. Nigerians can pretend all they like but the truth renains that all four major terror organisations in West Africa are financed and run by Fulani people. Miyetti Allah (MACBAN) is the parent body of the dreaded killer Fulani herdsmen the fourth most deadly terror group in the world and no amount of media clampdown can erase this fact.

We the indomitable worldwide family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) welcome the latest move by the former Chief of Army Staff Rtd General T.Y Danjuma to British Parliament. Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu during his numerous broadcasts and rallies kept reminding Nigerians of the danger Fulani domination but Yoruba media and ill informed Nigerians chose to disparage him. For those that needs reminding, our leader stated precisely how Nigeria will be Islamized by this APC government led by the now dead Major General Muhammadu Buhari.

The recent outburst from the former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and latest move to British Parliament by elders of the Middle Belt in the person of the Retired General T. Y Danjuma is an indication that Nigeria is an unworkable entity and cannot exist as presently constituted. We seem to have forgotten that Nigeria was not created by Africans or Nigerians but rather by British Merchants who saw it a mere economic asset rather than a viable country.

Britain deliberately handed over power to Fulani oligarchy on October 1st, 1960 to suffocate other indigenous populations through a carefully orchestrated political and economic emasculation.

Ordinary Nigerians both politicians must know Nigeria is on the road to perdition. What is coming will consume everybody including of those that mocked IPOB.

Middle Belt nationalities, serious Yoruba groups and Christian North are advised not relent in the collective effort to stop this latest attempt to slaughter millions into submission. IPOB will always be at the forefront of this historic move to liberate all the oppressed people in Nigeria.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.