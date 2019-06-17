Comrade Lucky M. Asekokhai, the Union leader at NIMC has cried out that his life may be in danger following his brief meeting with the management of the NIMC. This was made public by a security alert statement issued by Fidel Nsing [posted below].

247ureports.com understood that the NIMC boss, Engr. Aliyu Aziz Abubakar was not happy with an earlier report published by 247ureports.com tiltled “QUIT CORRUPT PRACTICES OR WE’LL STRIKE” – UNION LEADER ULTIMATUM TO NIMC BOSS. The NIMC was said to have invited the Union leader to his office for “tongue lashing”. Following the episode at the office, the NIMC boss convenved a meeting of NIMC management.

At the meeting, it was decided that the Union leader “must” be put out of circulation. “He must be arrestted”.

On the morning of June 17, 2019, as the Union leader made his way into the work premises, the agents of DSS – who were already waiting – were pointed to his direction. It took the quick actions of the Union Leader’s colleagues for him to escape arrest.

The DSS agents were two in number, dressed in black. Their vehicle, a Toyota Hilux had no plate number – no registration number.

–

According to internal memo to members of the Union:

Management have started their onslaught already, we just got a report that the head, Corporate Communication Unit, Mr Loveday Chika has been removed and redeployed to Abia State simply because he had no comment on times publication. He is suspected to be sympathetic to the Union and he has to be removed. He is the only mgt staff that has been saying the truth in all the recent union/mgt meetings. Before now, he was closely monitored and practically ordered to stop updating staff members on telegram. The wickedness in NIMC is so ripe that our oppressors are prepared to go to any length to keep us chained. We will also go extra length to have ourselves unchained. Management have also started hitting on our chairman and it’s no longer funny. Any moment from now, you may all be called out. We reject victimization in its entirety and no amount of threat or punishment can deter us. We sympathize with the very good Mr Loveday Chika. God will vindicate him.

–

Fidel Nsing NIMC: SECURITY ALERT!

ASCSN NIMC Unit got an intelligence that the NIMC management has concluded plans to arrest her chairman, Comrade Lucky Asekokhai by operatives of DSS. This plan was concluded in a meeting held on Saturday.

We are putting all our members on red alert and also warn that the unit will resist every attempt to arrest and molest our chairman or any member of staff on the ground of Union’s welfare demands. In the event of such management threat, all states shall be mobilized to Abuja so that the whole world know what we are passing through.

Demands for improved welfare is a fundamental right of workers. This management attempt to cage us speaks volumes of her intention towards staff welfare and justifies our call for immediate redress.

We must reiterate that Comrade Lucky M. Asekokhai is our messenger that is acting on behalf of all the impoverished living and dead employees of the commission. Therefore, we will not cordone any attempt on his life, that of the Exco and Key Opinion Leaders. We will also resist any attempt by any agent of of Govt to put them out of circulation. Our demands still stands and we are not looking back.

Pls be on alert everyone!

Solidarity Forever!!

Fidel Nsing

SSA M&P