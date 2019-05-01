Two socio- cultural groups in Abia State, Ukwa/ Ngwa Democratic Alliance and Ukwa/Ngwa Prayer Forum, have accused governorship candidates of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Dr. Uche Ogah, and his All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, counterpart , Dr. Alex Otti, of seeking to distract Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu , through litigation.

The groups said they have uncovered a plot to distract Ikpeazu through another round of litigations by the APGA and APC governorship candidates where the governor would be in court like the ones that arose from the 2015 governorship poll, and almost tore the state apart.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Deputy National chairman, All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, in Aba, spokesmen for the groups, Chief Esiwoko Ogbonna and Rev. Ekeoma Nwokeleme, respectively, further described the litigations by Ogah and Otti as another plot to distract Ikpeazu from consolidating on his modest achievements in the state.

They urged the defeated candidates to emulate governorship candidates who ran against Gov. Willie Obiano in the Anambra governorship poll but refused to drag the governor to court in the interest of the state.

“We have uncovered a plot by Dr. Uche Ogah and Alex Otti to employ around of litigations to distract Governor Okezie Ikpeazu from consolidating his achievements in office. This is just a repeat of the unnecessary litigations that greeted the governor’s victory in 2015 which almost tore the state apart. We acknowledge that Dr.Uche Ogah and Dr. Alex Otti, are exercising their constitutional rights, but we urge them to put Abia first as Dr. Otti has always claimed. They should withdraw from the tribunal and embrace the governor’s hand of fellowship and contribute their quota to the development of the state.

“If our plea falls on deaf ears, we will accept it that it’s a well calculated attempt to distract governance and make Gov Ikpeazu’s term difficult through waste of resources to those who benefit from post election crises in Abia., we will support a worthy Abia, even it’s from Abia central Ngwa sector, or Ukwa area in the future with our bloc votes.

In his response, the Deputy National chairman, All Nigeria Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders Forum, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, emphasized the need for unity in Abia state and urged Dr.Uche Ogah and Dr. Alex Otti to support Ikpeazu to complete his second term as the state could ill-afford another round of acrimonious litigation.

“Abia charter of equity document remains the basis for sharing power in Abia state. Therefore I’m appealing to the opposition candidates to support Gov. Ikpeazu regime. They should accept the verdict of Ndi Abia on Ikpeazu’s re election. Continuing to distract Ikpeazu won’t help their ambition in future. Who says Dr. Uche Ogah and Dr. Alex Otti can’t win the future election when it returns to their zone, Abia North?”