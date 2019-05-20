+234 (0) 708 778 4788, +1 45 45 205

info@eienigeria.org

May 17, 2019

Lagos, Nigeria

For Immediate Release

‘‘The extremists are afraid of books and pens; the power of education frightens them; they are afraid of women.”

– Malala Yousafzai

(Pakistani Activist)

On February 19, 2018, Leah Sharibu was kidnapped along with 112 Dapchi girls in Yobe state. Leah’s refusal to renounce her faith in Christianity gave the insurgent group a reason to keep her in captivity! It is extremely sad to note that Leah has spent over 449 days in captivity with no proof that she is still alive. President Buhari has assured Nigerians that Leah will not be abandoned, and he will do all he can to ensure that the Sharibu family rejoice with their daughter soon. We hereby use this medium to remind Mr President of his promise to aid the release of Leah Sharibu.

On Tuesday May 14th, Leah Sharibu marked her 16th birthday in captivity, this is a painful milestone, but we will keep demanding for her release and other kidnapped victims. EiE Nigeria along with the conveners of Bring Back Our Girls Campaign will have a special Speak Out Saturday for Leah Sharibu on Saturday May 18, 2019. Speaking at the event will be Femi Falana (SAN).

We ask the general public to join us as in keeping the momentum as we share our thoughts & ideas towards soliciting for the timely release of Leah Sharibu, #ChibokGirls, Alice Ngaddah & other abductees.

EiE Nigeria and the Bring Back Our Girls movement have consistently educated citizens on peacefully and persistently demanding for our rights from public servants and elected officials.

We remain hopeful that all abductees will be brought BACK ALIVE!

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria!

###

Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE) (www.eie.ng) is a non-partisan network of individuals and organizations committed to instituting a culture of good governance and public accountability in Nigeria through active citizenship. EiE’s #RSVP – Register | Select | Vote | Protect | is a key voter education campaign. EiE Nigeria was an integral part of the #OccupyNigeria movement in 2012 and is very active in the #OpenNASS and #OfficeOfTheCitizen campaigns.

Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) is a loose coalition of individuals and organizations advocating for the rescue and rehabilitation of the Chibok girls.