Press Statement
…Berates Him for Political Voyage to Mecca
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) berates the self-styled leader of the
All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for resorting to
hauling insults against the PDP to curry political relevance, ostensibly
for his selfish pecuniary interests.
The party says by travelling to faraway Mecca, at this Ramadan period,
just to meet President Muhammadu Buhari and engage in gossips,
invectives and diatribes against the PDP, Asiwaju Tinubu has further
demonstrated that he has nothing to offer towards the development of our
nation.
It is atrocious that at the time other leaders are in the Holy Land
offering prayers and supplications for our nation, Asiwaju Tinubu is in
Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other
Nigerians just to curry relevance before President Buhari.
The party noted that nothing but sheer hypocrisy would push Asiwaju
Tinubu to engage in unholy praises of a failed administration in a
desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the
Buhari Presidency to expose him.
This is the same Asiwaju Tinubu, who, in January 2018, at the 15th
Annual Daily Trust Dialogue, berated the Buhari administration for its
nepotism, incompetence, corrupt oil subsidy regime; blaming it for the
high-level poverty in our country and counseled Nigerians to be guided
by their conscience in electing leaders in the 2019 general elections.
Asiwaju, in criticizing the Buhari administration held rightly that “too
much political and economic power resides in the hands of too few. This
result in a society described by too much of unemployment, inadequate
infrastructure, too little food, yet too much poverty”.
He then added correctly that under President Buhari, “rather than
becoming a joyous nation, Nigeria has become a cruel playground where
the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their
interests never get promoted.”
The PDP therefore lambasted Asiwaju Tinubu for making allusion to its
determination with Nigerians to retrieve Atiku Abubakar’s stolen
Presidential mandate at the court, adding that no amount of blackmail
can detract from this resolve.
The party cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu to call himself to order,
particularly as Nigerians, including members of his party, the All
Progressives Congress (APC), have seen through his power-grabbing antics
and are now determined to give him the back seat treatment.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary