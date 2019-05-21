Press Statement

…Berates Him for Political Voyage to Mecca

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) berates the self-styled leader of the

All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, for resorting to

hauling insults against the PDP to curry political relevance, ostensibly

for his selfish pecuniary interests.

The party says by travelling to faraway Mecca, at this Ramadan period,

just to meet President Muhammadu Buhari and engage in gossips,

invectives and diatribes against the PDP, Asiwaju Tinubu has further

demonstrated that he has nothing to offer towards the development of our

nation.

It is atrocious that at the time other leaders are in the Holy Land

offering prayers and supplications for our nation, Asiwaju Tinubu is in

Mecca for photo-ops, playing dirty politics and hauling insults at other

Nigerians just to curry relevance before President Buhari.

The party noted that nothing but sheer hypocrisy would push Asiwaju

Tinubu to engage in unholy praises of a failed administration in a

desperation to avert the purported threats by certain agents of the

Buhari Presidency to expose him.

This is the same Asiwaju Tinubu, who, in January 2018, at the 15th

Annual Daily Trust Dialogue, berated the Buhari administration for its

nepotism, incompetence, corrupt oil subsidy regime; blaming it for the

high-level poverty in our country and counseled Nigerians to be guided

by their conscience in electing leaders in the 2019 general elections.

Asiwaju, in criticizing the Buhari administration held rightly that “too

much political and economic power resides in the hands of too few. This

result in a society described by too much of unemployment, inadequate

infrastructure, too little food, yet too much poverty”.

He then added correctly that under President Buhari, “rather than

becoming a joyous nation, Nigeria has become a cruel playground where

the fears and concerns of the average person get exploited but their

interests never get promoted.”

The PDP therefore lambasted Asiwaju Tinubu for making allusion to its

determination with Nigerians to retrieve Atiku Abubakar’s stolen

Presidential mandate at the court, adding that no amount of blackmail

can detract from this resolve.

The party cautioned Asiwaju Tinubu to call himself to order,

particularly as Nigerians, including members of his party, the All

Progressives Congress (APC), have seen through his power-grabbing antics

and are now determined to give him the back seat treatment.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary