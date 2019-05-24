Rabiu Omaku

The outgoing governor of Nasarawa State, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura has pleaded with his successor,Engr. Abdullahi Alhaji Sule to borrow him three months to enable him create more twenty Chiefdoms.

Al-Makura who was in a sober mood during the coronation and presentation of staff of office to 16 Paramount Rulers at the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs stated.

He described the occasion as a composition Coronation ,attributing the delayed in the presentation of staff of office in Nasarawa South senatorial district to ombotse crisis that rocked the State.

Adding Nasarawa State needed additional Chiefdoms with the sole motive to ensure equal representation of all tribes in the State.

According to him,” if the 1999 constitution would warrant the extension of my tenure with another three months I could asked the governor designate to do that for me to create more 20 Chiefdoms.

” My hope likes with the State Assembly’s tomorrow’s sitting to enable me create more 6 Chiefdoms before I take the back door to quit the seat of power next week”.

The governor commended all political appointtees and the broad-spectrum populace of the State for the maximum co’operation and urgency the people to extend the same gesture to Engr. Abdullahi