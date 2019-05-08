From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, today, swore in two High Court Judges with an appeal to the National Judicial Council to review upward the salaries of judges to ensure their optimum performance.

Ortom while swearing in the two judges, Justices Masewanger Odinya and Ibrahim Mohammed in government house, said “Judges, by the nature of their duties, are a special breed who deserve good working conditions to shield them from the temptations of being compromised,” he stated.

“Their welfare and wellbeing ought to be of utmost concern. It is in view of this fact that I appeal to the National Judicial Commission (NJC) to review the salaries of Judges that have been static for over a decade.”

He also suggested that since the discipline and payment of salaries and allowances of Judges are being centrally controlled by the National Judicial Council, NJC, it was logical that pensions of retired State Judges too be handled by it.

The Governor congratulated the judges on their elevation to the Bench sayng their appointments were based on merit and reward for their hardwork, dedication and commitment to duty.

He expressed appreciation for the unity and peaceful atmosphere that exists in the Benue Judiciary, stressing however that the two judges were coming in at a critical time when the Bench is being overburdened with election cases and so much was desired of them.

He said his administration is ready to continue to ensure separation of powers between the three arms of government even as they all depend on one another for better service delivery.

Speaking on behalf of her colleague, Justice Masewanger Odinya expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve and pledged their commitment to the dispensation of justice and the rule of law.