Gombe United Football Club on Monday defeated visiting FC IfeanyiUbah of Nnewi 1-0 in a 2018/2019 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Group B fixture.

The hosts secured the lone goal in the 13th minute of the Match Day 19 fixture through Adamu Mohammed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the victory Gombe United moved to 24 points from 19 matches, ahead of their next match against Nasarawa United FC on Wednesday.

At the post-match briefing, coach Ladan Bosso of Gombe United FC praised the visiting team for putting up a good performance, adding that they were determined and young.

Bosso however said Gombe United needed the result more than the visiting team.

He said: “We fought better today because we are fighting for survival, while the visiting team are comfortable on the table.

“I was expecting we would go for more goals to close up against Abia Warriors. That was my target. We worked to get the result.”

On their next match, Bosso said Nasarawa United were familiar foes, adding that they would put in place good strategies towards winning the match.

On his part, Uche Okagbue, the coach of FC IfeanyiUbah, said the match was a good one for them and he was happy because his boys played well.

On the officiating, Okagbue said: “The officiating was a bit fair.

But he was quick to point out that it was not in his nature to criticise referees.

Okagbue, however, expressed confidence in his team picking the maximum three points against Heartland FC of Owerri on Wednesday.

On his team’s poor away record, he said: “the second round has been very unfair to us. But we are confident we will finish strong.”

FC IfeanyiUbah have failed to score in their last five away matches in the league prior to their encounter with Gombe United.