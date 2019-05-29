The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to rescind the move to forcefully resume oil production in Ogoniland against the wishes of the people.

President of MOSOP, Fegalo Nsuke made the call today at the International Headquarters of MOSOP in Bori, Ogoniland during an engagement with youth coordinators of the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) led by the President of NYCOP, Theophilus Mbaga Esq.

The MOSOP president said the Ogoni struggle for justice in Nigeria has consumed over 4,000 lives and currently endangers the lives of over 1,000,000 people owing to Shell and Nigeria’s unjust practices and unfair laws that oppress indigenous communities like the Ogoni people.

It will therefore be grossly inhuman to further traumatize the people through force of military repression even in situations where the people have expressed their commitment to peaceful engagement to resolve all contentious issues as is the case with the Ogoni people.

Nsuke said attempting to resume oil production in Ogoniland without addressing the critical issues of injustice and community benefits will result in civil unrest and jeopardize the safety of local people who will certainly resist the move.

“If the Nigerian government is not deliberately planning to exterminate the Ogoni people and kill innocent citizens who are only calling for justice in their own country, it should caution the NPDC and direct the withdrawal of soldiers from Ogoniland, halt further plans to forcefully resume oil drilling in Ogoni against the peoples consent” Nsuke said.

Nsuke condemned plans by the government and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) to resume oil production in Ogoni without discussing with the Ogoni people’.

He told the youth leaders that government planned to commence oil production in Korokoro where it presumes has the least resistance

The MOSOP president frowned at the divide and rule tactics deployed by the Shell, NPDC and urged the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari to protect the lives of the Ogoni people by ensuring that oil resumption in Ogoni would only commence after a broad-based engagement with the Ogoni people.

“We want to believe that our President, Muhamadu Buhari is still for nobody and for everybody and if that is still true, we urge him to listen to the concerns of the Ogoni people not to force oil resumption in Ogoni against our will” Nsuke said.

The MOSOP president used the opportunity to congratulate the President, Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike on the peaceful transition and inauguration of a new government today.

Nsuke urged governments at all levels to serve the interest of those who elected them by advancing the cause of social justice, integrity in governance and respect for human rights. He called for further reforms in the electoral process to protect the integrity of the ballot and enhance accountability in governance.