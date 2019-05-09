The Speaker, Jigawa House of Assembly, Alhaji Isa Idris (APC-Gwaram), has been impeached.

He was replaced by a former speaker of the assembly, Alhaji Idris Garba (APC-Gumel) on Thursday in Dutse.

The plenary that removed Idris was presided by Speaker Pre-Tempo, Mr Hamza Bala (APC-Kazure), following his nomination by the Clerk of the House, Malam Hamisu Attahir.

Other principal officers removed along with the speaker were the Chief Whip and the Majority Leader of the assembly, Messrs Aminu Sale and Sani Isyaku, respectively.

They were replaced with Messrs Kayes Abdallah (APC-Malammadori) as Chief Whip and Bala Hamza (APC-Kazaure) as Majority Leader.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the re-elected speaker (Idris Garba) was impeached in January 2017 by 25 out of the 30 members of the House.

The legislators had impeached Garba due to alleged high handedness and abuse of power.

In his acceptance speech, the new speaker promised to carry all his colleagues along in the discharge of his duty.

He, therefore, sought for support and cooperation of all the members.

Answering a question on the impeachment, the new speaker replied “democracy took its course’’.

“My dear colleagues, I just want to be brief.

“This is so wonderful and this is also a remarkable day which I will never forget in my life.

“This is the second time I am being sworn in as the Speaker of this Honourable House.

“In 2015, I saw some signs that I would be elected as the Speaker, but today I never expected that to happen.

“Therefore, I want to use this opportunity to extend my appreciation for the confidence you reposed in me.

“I want to assure that I will never let you down. You know my capabilities and I think that is why you brought me back.

“So even though we have few weeks to go, I assure that we will do everything possible to settle our pending issues in this honourable house,’’ the new speaker said.

On the allegations labelled against him when he was impeached in 2017, the speaker said: “The allegations were not substantiated and I was not indicted’’.