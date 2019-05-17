Rabiu Omaku

His Royal Highness,the Emir of Lafia, Hon.Justice Sidi Bage has urged the management of the Federal University,Lafia to inculcate the spirit of discipline and hardwork on students.

The Paramount ruler disclosed this when the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Muhammed Sanusi led the team to congratulate him as the 17th Emir of Lafia.

The Emir emphasized on the need to instill discipline and hardwork amongst it’s students during their stay in the Institution.

He lauded the management of the University over the strings of achievements recorded under the headship of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sanusi for the establishment of University Teaching hospital.

Justice Sidi Bage promised to accord topmost attention towards the realization of the teaching hospital by working hand to hand with the authorities of Federal University Lafia.

The Emir expressed optimism with the pace of development of the Institution few years after establishment and promised to do his best towards the development of the University.

He re-emphasized on the need to inculcate morales, value and norms amongst students so as to produce good graduates who would make the University proud.

The university, which started medicine (MBBS) programme, recently, and got a donation of hospital from the Nasarawa State Government is yet to get its teaching hospital running because of some logistical issues

Saying , that the importance of the hospital, when it becomes functional, to the state cannot be overemphasised, adding that “we must join force to make sure it starts working.”

The vice-chancellor thanked the Emir for his fatherly concern for the development of the University.

He appealed to the emir to assist the university to commence operation of its teaching hospital.