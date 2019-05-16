…As Kano, CBN, other states inaugurate Cotton/Textile/Garment Revival Implementation Committee

From Abba Anwar

By way of strengthening the effectiveness and efficiency of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) initiative in collaboration with Kano and other six states, in the area of cotton/texile/garment development, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state, strongly suggests for an effective coordination of all steps of the process as well as strengthening of institutions towards achieving meaningful development in the areas.

While articulating the steps to be from the cotton production, to ginnery and spinning steps up to weaving step, he hinted that, if any of these steps is not properly followed, there is every likelihood that, the entire process could collapse.

He made the suggestion during the inauguration of Cotton/Textile/Garment Revival Implementation Committee, at the office of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Chief Godwin Emefiele, Abuja, Thursday.

“In order to manage these steps very well there is a need for strong institutions. That could see all these steps through. You need to have strong Ministry of Finance, that would drive strong fiscal poicies,” he pointed.

Other institutions, as he listed, that need to be strengthened purposely for that area are the CBN itself, “…Thanks to the CBN’s Anchor-Borrower Scheme. And other areas are Customs and Excise and then the effective distribution of power. Without any of these no strategy could stand,” he observed.

Ganduje commended that, good management of all institutions that are involved in the new initiative towards good implementation of the programme shouldn’t be overemphasised, adding that, “Looking at the zeal and commitment in all of us, this programme has come to stay with fruition.”

The new strategy identifies as challenges facing the industry, include low cotton production, poor infrastructure (power and transport), obsolescence of existing production lines, smuggling and dumping, counterfeiting, inadequate local patronage, poor high cost of production and multiple taxation,

Making his analogy, Ganduje reminded that, during the previous administration in the country, when government wanted to boost textile industry, the strategy started from the top, with textile owners, without any recourse to those at the bottom of the ladder.

“When that strategy came up, it was rightly observed that, it might not last long. That was what happened. The idea and the programme just went off without much benefit to the populace,” he said.

But with the CBN’s recent strategy, Ganduje hopes “We are going to witness boost in these areas. I am assuring you that growth and development in cotton, textiles and garment industries are possible and can be achieved. Since we have the interest and commitment for that.”