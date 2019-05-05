The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is said to have commenced a probe into activities of some associates of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who are directors of Intels, an oil servicing firm.

Atiku is believed to have some considerable shares in Intels, which is managed by an Italian, Gabrielle Volpi.

Investigations however showed that a number if directors of the oil servicing firm, Intels liked to Atiku are being investigated for alleged money laundering to the tune of over $600 million.

A source in the know said: “High ranking officials in intels are being investigated by EFCC for money laundering over $600 million US Dollars.”

It was gathered that while the details of the alleged transactions are largely kept under wraps, a number of the directors of Intels have been interrogated in connections with the alleged offence.

A source said that while details of the transactions were still sketchy, the probe actually began some months back, thus fueling the indications that the investigations could be linked to Atiku’s political team fences.

Intels operates the oil and gas free zone in Onne in Rivers state, Warri in Delta state and Calabar in Cross Rivers state.

It is managed by Mr Gabrielle Volpi.

When contacted, the spokesman of EFCC Mr. Tony Orilade told our correspondent that he was not abreast of the details of he said probe.

He said: “Honestly, I am not aware. If you can give me till Monday, I shall get the true story and revert to you, “