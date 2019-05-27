From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

As Nigeria celebrates the 2019 Children’s Day, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has urged parents and caregivers to show more commitment to the protection and care for their children.

Ortom gave the charge on Monday while speaking during Children’s Day celebration at Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi, venue of the event.

Ortom, while restating his administration commitment to protection of the rights of children, charged all well meaning Nigerians to do more in taking care of the needs of the children especially the vulnerable ones.

The Governor harped on the need to activate support systems for the protection of the vulnerable children across the state.

He stated that harsh penalties would be meted against predators, especially those who indulge in abuse of children in all forms.

The Governor charged parents to always monitor and care for their children just as he charged children to be obedient to their parents and take their studies serious so as to add value to their lives and the nation.

He therefore congratulated the Benue children on the commemoration of this year’s Children’s Day.

Speaking on the theme, “Drug Abuse Among Children” Addressing the Challenges”, Ortom described the day as a special, but one that be used to celebrate children across the state and reflects on their state generally.

Earlier, some of the children who spoke to our correspondent called on the state government to improve on the welfare of their teachers and provide more facilities to enhance better learning environments for them.