Bayelsa State Government, says it has built a poultry of 35, 000 bird capacity as part of efforts to boost the economy and create jobs for the people.

Gov. Seriake Dickson told journalists on Friday in Toru-orua, in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state that he was committed to boosting economy.

“The 35, 000 bird capacity poultry has been completed and handed over to the University of Africa, Sagbama,” he said.

On Aquaculture village, the governor said that over 2, 000 young fishermen were already undergoing training for efficiency.

“We have also built cassava starch processing factory, which is the largest not only in Nigeria but Africa. It was built by a Dutch company.

“The factory will serve as an incentive for small scale farmers to go into agriculture and hopefully, that factory will be commissioned in the next three months.

“Farming is a good business, when my tenure elapses as governor by Feb. 14, 2020, I will go into a full-time farming; we must understand the importance of investing in agriculture.

“One is to be able to provide food and create jobs. We must imbibe the spirit because for me, agriculture is paramount and it is about creating sustainable economy,” the governor said.