“We Are Ready To Face Those OPC/APC Cowards In Lagos” – Nnamdi Kanu

We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and it’s leadership condemn in its entirety certain utterances and anti-Igbo sentiment emanating from certain quarters in Yoruba west and Fulani controlled north. The brazen attempt to threaten, intimidate and stop Igbo Biafrans from voting for their candidate of choice is unacceptable to any right thinking person and is confirmation, if any is needed, that Biafrans of whatever persuation, is not wanted in Nigeria. This is a state of affairs we are not prepared to tolerate. Those hatching devilish plans to attack Biafrans and their business interest in other parts of Nigeria must understand the grave consequences their actions portend.

This latest action against Biafrans living in Northern and Western parts of Nigeria is not in tandem with the spirit of their so-called one Nigeria as they pretentiously mouth on a daily basis. We must put it to the knowledge of every Nigerian who wish to know, that Biafrans will not allow a repeat of 1966 when Igbo families were massacred in their hundreds of thousands across Nigeria. Those behind this latest plot must not underestimate our preparedness.

It is unbelievable that some Yoruba leaders and their Fulani counterpart would summon the courage to ask Igbo/Biafran people not to vote for the candidate of their choice because they are not indigenes. Some went as far as saying Igbos should go back to Igboland if they want to vote for any person other than APC candidate. Our people living in Northern and Western parts of Nigeria must be prepared and never entertain any fear particularly those in Lagos and Kano States because any attemp to commence another round of erhnic cleansing of Igbos in the north or west, will be reciprocated in the east.

Those acclaimed APC/OPC thugs on the pay Bola Ahmed Tinubu that had the temerity of threatening Igbos and other Biafrans living in their areas must know they are doing that to their own detriment because Biafrans are ready to face them should the need arise.

Our movement and struggle for Biafra freedom through peaceful means must not be misconstrued by anybody or tribe in Nigeria to mean weakness. Biafrans living in any part of Nigeria, outside Biafraland must gradually prepare for total relocation of their businesses and families from Northern and Western Nigeria particularly Lagos and Kano States, because they have perfected plans to forcibly eject them from those states. We are also informing our people in the west that IPOB intelligence unit have discovered secret plans to first attack Igbos living in other parts Yoruba land before they do so in Lagos. This wave of attack is imminent.

This planned attack in the west could be a ploy by the Fulani cabal to instigate ethnic conflict between the east and west should Jubril lose the election.

We wonder why some Yoruba politicians would allow themselves to be used by Fulani dominated governmentof Nigeria to attack or stop Igbo people in Lagos and other parts of Yoruba land.

Igbo strongholds in Lagos have been under serious attack and humiliation by All Progressives Congress APC’s thugs since election day. With every event and incident, the stance of IPOB is being justified on a daily basis. Those that doubted us in the beginning, can now see that the only solution left is the restoration of the sovereignty of Biafra.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

