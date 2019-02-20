Uzodinma & Supporters, Working For Atiku Abubakar – Okorocha

Uzodinma

Both the open campaigns and secret schemings of Chief Hope Uzodinma and his supporters in favour of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and the Party’s National Assembly Candidates for the Saturday’s elections and against the APC Presidential Candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly Candidates of the APC should not be surprising to anybody especially the APC members in the State.

Chief Uzodinma and his motley supporters have openly canvassed supports for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and the Party’s Candidates for the National Assembly election and have also been working secretly with the PDP Chieftains in the State for that purpose, claiming that he has decided to toe that line to get back at President Buhari and Governor Rochas Okorocha for their non-support of his Candidature.

Uzodinma and his supporters have seen the President’s declaration when he came to Owerri for a rally that members of the APC should vote for the Candidate of their choice in the governorship election as a rejection of his Candidature and a support to Uche Nwosu’s Candidacy on the platform of Action Alliance (AA).

Chief Uzodinma has also seen Governor Okorocha’s opposition to his governorship bid as the greatest Challenge Confronting him and his ambition, and all these were fathered to be the reason for his deciding to work against President Buhari, Okorocha and other Candidates of APC for the Saturday’s elections.

Governor Okorocha has said that nobody should express surprise over Chief Uzodinma’s action especially when Uzodinma has not resigned as a PDP member and Adams Oshiomhole for pecuniary reasons gave him the APC guber ticket.

The governor has always contended that Chief Uzodinma had never attended any APC meeting in the State at any level before he was given the ticket of the Party and has never made any Contribution either in kind or in cash to the growth of the Party and noted that giving him the ticket of the party was strange.

The governor has equally maintained that President Buhari would win alongside other APC Candidates in the State without Uzodinma and his supporters and recalled that he defeated the PDP in 2011 and 2015 respectively with Uzodinma as one of the bigshots of the Party in the State and wondered what has changed between 2011, 2015 and 2019 that he would not also defeat them as usual.

He said all he needed to do is to stop them from writing election results that has been their stock in trade since he knows that they can never win in any free and fair election.

