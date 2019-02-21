IGP Restates Commitment Towards Providing A Conducive And Enabling Environment For The General Elections

Press Release

In line with his avowed determination towards ensuring peaceful, credible and hitch-free Presidential/National Assembly Elections scheduled for Saturday, 23rd February, 2019, the Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has assured Nigerians that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure a safe, secure and conducive environment towards a peaceful and credible election. The IGP therefore calls on the citizens to come out en-masse on the day of the election to cast their votes without any fear or apprehension.

The IGP further reassures the citizens that security personnel deployed for the elections have been adequately trained and are under strict instruction to abide by the Standard Operational Procedures of the Force and international best practices in the conduct of an election. They will remain patriotic, steadfast, professional, neutral and civil, but firm, in their conducts and actions throughout the period and beyond. The general public are therefore implored not to feel intimidated, but rather should be emboldened, by the presence of security personnel deployed to their areas, to go out and exercise their franchise.

While calling on the public to cooperate with the security operatives, the IGP however warns those who may want to undermine the electoral process by engaging in snatching of ballot boxes, hate speeches and vote trading to desist from such acts or face the full consequences of the law.

