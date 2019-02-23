Collation: Two Killed In Akwa Ibom

More violence is being reported out of Akwa Ibom. This is according to the information available to 247ureports.com. Field reports indicate two deaths have been recorded in Etoi Unit 4 collation center. The death, according to eye witness reports points to Mr. Ekerette Ekpenyong.
See report below from an eyewitness below:
Information reaching our news desk shows two people are feared killed in Etoi as Mr Ekerette Ekpenyong goes around with armed Police and Military Officers to attack the collation centres. The collation has been stalled at Etoi Unit 4 Collation centre.

