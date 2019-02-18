Ekweremadu Raises The Alarm Over Missing Result Sheets

…Says no retreat, no surrender

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, on Monday, raised the alarm over the missing Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) result sheets for Enugu West Senatorial District during last weekend’s botched presidential and National Assembly elections.

This was even as he called on Nigerians not to despair over the postponement, but strengthen their resolves to improve their lives through the ballot box.

Ekweremadu spoke during the town hall meetings he organised across the local governments in his senatorial district, to gauge the pulse of the people and sensitise them on the need to participate in the rescheduled dates for the general elections.

Speaking at Oji, council headquarters of Oji River Local Government Area, Ekweremadu disclosed that the result sheets remained missing, although he had brought it to the notice of the INEC authorities.

“Some people intended the Saturday elections for evil, but all things work together for good unto those that love God, those who repose their absolute trust in Him.

“Don’t forget that some people had earlier boasted how they would overrun us by isolating the State for a staggered election. You must also have read the reports that Enugu State was one of the states that didn’t receive any materials or materials were incomplete.

“They ensured that the result sheets for the entire Enugu West Senatorial District were missing or not delivered. I have lodged the complaint with the INEC authorities, but the result sheets are still missing as I speak.

“So, I urge you and indeed Nigerians to remain vigilant. Don’t despair. Don’t allow your spirits to be broken. We have come very far in this struggle and we are now at a point of no retreat, no surrender.

“Use the opportunity of the rescheduled dates to make your voices heard louder at the polls. Those who travelled to vote should, please, exercise a little more patience by staying behind or endeavouring to return this weekend to cast their votes. I expect every Nigerian to be where he or she will cast ballots on the rescheduled dates”, he said.

