Disclaimer: Inciting Speech From Obiano

Our attention has been drawn to a very hateful and distasteful story being circulated on the social media by Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia, which credited a blood-curdling statement to the Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano.

In the said story, Onyia claimed that while addressing the members of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) in Awka on the 7th of February 2019, Governor Obiano had declared as follows:

“Even if you kill anybody in your quest to make sure that PDP did not win your ward , I will bail the person. You must do everything possible to make sure that PDP did not win and I repeat , if you must kill , kill …Meanwhile , money won’t be the issue …”

– Willie Obiano to APGA Stakeholders

(7th Feb. 2019 )

This incendiary comment published by Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia is absolutely untrue, misleading, unconscionable and totally condemnable. Governor Obiano has never said anything like that to anybody. He did not even attend any party gathering on Thursday the 7th of February as he was in mourning after attending the burial of the deceased APGA chieftain, Akunwata Mike Kwentoh at Onitsha earlier in the day.

Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia’s reprehensible lie is therefore a grave immoral injury on the person of the Governor of Anambra State, the office he occupies and the good people of Anambra State who are genuinely concerned about the image of this great state in the outside world.

There is a limit to rascality and pretend activism that is not anchored on a sound education or a sound ideology or an elevated vision of society. Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia is willfully and deliberately inciting Ndi Anambra against their governor with appalling lies foisting an underserved image of horror and darkness on the people of Anambra State. That is not the right path to redemptive activism or responsible politics.

In the past five years, Governor Obiano has demonstrated his care for the safety of Ndi Anambra and his respect for the sanctity of human lives. Ikechukwu Onyia’s malignant effort to set Obiano up for public hatred and resentment should be condemned by Ndi Anambra and all lovers of Anambra State.

It is the responsibility of the people of this great state to ask questions and interrogate any effort by any individual no matter how highly placed, to drag Anambra State in the mud and make its motto of “Light of the Nation” seem like a poorly couched lie.

Ndi Anambra should demand a simple explanation from Ikechukwu Emeka Onyia about where he got his horrible report and if he fails to tender any proof, demand for an apology.

It is our collective responsibility to preserve the dignity and honour that the OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR of Anambra State deserves no matter who occupies it at any given time.

Thank you.

James Eze

Chief Press Secretary

