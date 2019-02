Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

APGA has won three House of Representatives’ seats in Benue as follows:

1.Dr.Blessing Onuh (Otukpo/Ohimini,85,372 votes).

Hon.Heman Hembe (Konshisha/Vandekya, 35,000 votes).

3.Evan David Ogewu

(Oju/Obi) beat her rival by over 8000 votes.

One more House of Representatives’ seat being awaited.

To God be the glory.

–

Ozonkpu Dr. Victor Ike Oye,

National Chairman, APGA

