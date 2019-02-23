APC Are Killing Nigerians, Burning Ballot Boxes –PDP

February 23, 2019

Press Statement



…Salutes Nigerians for Their Resilience

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts all Nigerians and the

international community to note how the All Progressives Congress (APC)

has been killing innocent Nigerians, snatching and burning ballot boxes

in today’s Presidential election.

The party however says that nothing can break the will of the people in

their determination to stand till the end, in voting out the

incompetent, corrupt and oppressive APC administration.

The unleashing of violence is the major part of the script by the APC to

intimidate Nigerians and disrupt the election, in their bid to enforce

the now failed President Buhari’s self-succession plot.

President Buhari and the APC leadership must know that they are directly

responsible for the killings in Rivers state, the violent snatching of

ballot box and burning of electoral materials in Lagos and various other

states where compromised security agents were used to directly interfere

in the electoral process.

In Lagos state, the world watched in amazement as security agents aided

APC thugs to invade polling centers, disrupt electoral process,

manhandle voters, destroy and burnt electoral materials, including

ballot papers and boxes.

In Rivers state, voters were shot and killed by agents of the APC in

their desperation to manipulate the elections.

Our party is compiling a list of all infractions and the killings as

well as securing the identities of all individuals who played roles in

these the atrocities.

The PDP deeply salutes the resilience, courage and sacrifices by

Nigerians, across the board, in resisting the Buhari’s anti-democratic

forces and insisting that their votes must count, against all odds.

Nigerians, across the country are exceptionally upbeat in their

resolution to vote out this incompetent, divisive, vengeful, violent

prone and corrupt APC administration, despite the machinations of the

Buhari Presidency

This election has shown President Buhari and in particular, certain

individuals in Lagos state, who thought that they were emperors, that

the will of the people is bigger than them. The APC turned the election

into a war but Nigerians have shown that nobody can suppress their

resilient spirit.

The PDP therefore call on INEC to ensure that all votes count as

Nigerians are following all the figures from the polling units. Having

come thus far and after making huge sacrifices, Nigerians will never

accept any result that does not reflect the reality of their already

expressed wishes and aspiration at the polls.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

And

Director, Media & Publicity

PDP Presidential Campaign Organization

