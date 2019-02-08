2019: We Will Not Accept Rigged Results, PDP Tells INEC



From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi



The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Uche Secondus has urged Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to conduct free, fair and credible elections warning that his party will not accept results of a rigged elections.



He also cautioned that any attempt to rig the Benue elections as being threatened by leaders of the APC in the state could be met with grave consequences.



Secondus stated this at the presidential campaign rally of the PDP in Makurdi.



He said leaders of the APC in Benue are threatening to use the Police and military to rig the Benue elections they should be prepared for the grave consequences.”



Chief Secondus also called on the federal government to set up an enquiry to probe the recent comment of the Kaduna State Governor Nasir El’Rufai who threatened that foreigners could be returned to their countries in body bags if they meddled in the election.



“If the government fails to do that we urge the International Criminal Court, ICC, to arrest Governor El’Rufai immediately for issuing that threat.”



Governor Samuel Ortom, had appealed to Benue people to support Atiku Abukabar because he believed in the rule of law “and he is a man who would ensure that the constitution of the country is protected, and with that our open grazing prohibition law will be enforced.”



“We also believe that he will not subject his presidency to a cabal. We want a real president that would deliver on his campaign promises. We belie that you will secure Benue state and Nigeria and there will be no more killings in the country.



“We believe that our IDPs will go back home and together we will move the country forward,” the Governor said.



Also speaking, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki asaured that an Atiku presidency would unite Nigerians, provide security and employment opportunities for all Nigerians.



Those who spoke at the rally including former Senate Presidents, David Mark, Iyorchia Ayu, and former Governor Gabriel Suswam assured the presidential candidate that the state had resolved to vote for Atiku Abubakar at the elections to endure their safety and peace in Bene and in Nigeria as a whole.

