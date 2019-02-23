2019 Elections: Ekweremadu Says Challenges Persist, But Too Early To Score INEC

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, said there were early challenges in the 2019 presidential and National Assembly elections despite the postponement, but noted that it was too early to score the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Ekweremadu spoke after casting ballots at Polling Unit 003, Amachalla, Mpu in Aninri Local Government area of Enugu State on Saturday.

He voted at about 10:24am after initial challenges arising from the card readers.

Asked to score INEC, he said: “I can see a lot of challenges in spite of the one-week delay. At this Pulling Unit where I voted, there were initial challenges with the card readers, but they have been able to surmount that and they are now making progress.

Presidential Poll: Who Will Win? Buhari/APC

Atiku/PDP

Muoghalu/YPP

Gbor/APGA View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“Also, I made contact with Udi LGA and I understood that the ballot papers for Senate for Amokwe was yet to arrive. I also understand that in Oduma I and II, the results sheets were not available. At Umabi Ward in Udi, they are still looking for the results sheet. In Nenwe, particularly at Ward I the ballot papers are not complete. At Achi Uno ward II, the ballot papers were not complete.

“I have made reports directly to INEC. So, they are going to address them, but we will wait till later in the day, then we are going to call back to find out whether they have been able to address those challenges.

“Let’s do a wait and see game. This election has many stages and we have just started. It is too early in the day to make a conclusion. It will neither be fair to myself nor INEC to pass a judgment now”.

Senator Ekweremadu was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Nwanneka Ekweremadu, who also voted at the same Polling Unit.

113 total views, no views today