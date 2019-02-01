2019; Clerics Preach For Free Violence Poll In Dogara’s Constituency





From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

Islamic Scholars in Bogoro, Dass Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency of the Speaker of the Federal House of Representative Yakubu Dogara has advised Youths and other Stake holders not to allow themselves to be use by politicians to cause violence during and after the 2019 general election.

The Scholars separately gave the advice at a one day seminar Organized by 995 Muslim Volunteers, mobilisers; they said “Youths ass leaders of tomorrow shouldn’t allow themselves to be used by Politician whose son and daughters are not participating to cause mayhem to innocent citizens.

Sheikh Hamza Dass and Ustaz Abdurrahman Adamu and Sheikh Ahmad Isah Jaja stressed the importance of peaceful conduct of the 2019 polls which will give room for the people to elect credible, accountable and trustworthy leaders that will represent them in the National Assembly.

Scholars canvasses support for Speaker Yakubu Dogara because of his landmarks achievements in the areas of education, health care , Agriculture , provision of social amenities and creating job opportunities , road networks to open the villages for development.

They said out of the people holding electoral offices speaker Dogara excelled in providing the required dividends of democracy to his people and appealed to electorates to vote for Dogara as the best credible and trustworthy candidates not to vote for anybody they don’t know in the best interest of the area.

Chairman of the Occasion Alhaji Usman Dankaden Dass said People from Bauchi state and beyond envy the people of Dass Tafawa Balewa Federal Constituency because of numerous developmental projects brought to them by Speaker Dogara and allowed them to vote wisely for Dogara again to enable him to consolidate on his land mark achievements by completing all on going developmental projects.

He urged electorate’s to conduct themselves in peaceful manner during or after the conduct of the election.

