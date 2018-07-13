DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

2019: Benue Women Urged To Take Centre Stage In Politics

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Ahead of 2019 general elections, women all over the country and Benue, in particular, have been urged to play active role to ensure their proper representation.

Barr Jane Otor who is aspiring to represent Oju/Obi Federal constituency under the platform of APC stated this while speaking to our correspondent in Makurdi.

Barr Otor said the role of women in Nigerian politics ahead of 2019 general election is pivotal and critical to nation building and its socio-economic development.

The House of Representatives hopeful maintained that women must take a centre stage come 2019 just as he advised them to support their fellow women in politics particularly those contesting in various platforms.

She emphasized that women must kick against party jealousy, envy and look beyond sentiments which often times is the bane of women growth in present political dispensation and urged them to embark on aggressive mobilization and voter education.

The aspirant who maintained that women always have a place in the heart of God and the ability to calm and arrest tough situations even in the face of domineering powers, said they must not be swayed by money bags in the 2019 election as only ideas and integrity must count.

She lamented that greed has taken over the country’s politics saying that it can only be regenerated by voting the right preferred candidate and not by imposition.